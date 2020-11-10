Chloe Dygert has signed a four-deal with Canyon-SRAM that will see her race on the Women’s WorldTour for the first time in 2021.

The 2019 individual time trial world champion has spent six years with Twenty20, an American team that competes mainly in the United States.

However, the 23-year-old, who is recovering from a leg injury suffered at the Road World Championships in September, is now set to make the move to Europe in January.

"Honestly, it’s the best team for me - willing to work with my track schedule and giving me the freedom to still be the athlete I strive to be,” she said.

“I’m excited to see myself in the Canyon-SRAM colours. It will be my first time racing on the road in Europe but my coach and I agree that the time for that has now come in my career.

"I’m confident that Canyon-SRAM will provide the best environment for me to achieve my future goals over the next four years.”

Dygert looked set to defend her time trial title in Imola before crashing on a corner. She has not raced since, but is targeting success at the Olympics in 2021.

"My focus in 2021 is clear - the Tokyo Olympic Games. I just want to heal and be ready in time, and my goals are to win gold in the time trial and the team pursuit."

Dygert underwent surgery following the crash at the World Championships and is unsure when she will be able to ride again.

"Every day is a new day. It’s difficult, it’s such an uncommon injury that, as of now, people have a general idea of how long it takes muscles to heal, and this and that, but, for the most part, they couldn’t give me a straight answer, ‘oh you can start bending it now, you can put weight on it now, oh I don’t know how much bending, oh I don’t know when you should start riding’.

"It’s so uncommon that we have so many different opinions and we’re talking to different trauma doctors, and then it’s hard because the doctors here aren’t the ones who did the surgery.”

