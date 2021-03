Cycling

Cholet-Pays de la Loire 2021 – Highlights as 'totally out of order' Nacer Bouhanni disqualified

Elia Viviani triumphed at Cholet-Pays de la Loire on Sunday, but the major talking point occurred just behind the Italian as Nacer Bouhanni almost caused a horrible crash in the sprint finish. The Frenchman, who was disqualified, forced Jake Stewart into the barriers, with the Briton taking to social media to slam his rival after the race.

