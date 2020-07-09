Chris Froome departure: Ineos statement in full

Ineos released a statement on Thursday confirming the news that Chris Froome would leave the team at season’s end.

The news will bring a decade-long partnership, during which Froome has won seven Grand Tours, to an end. Read the full story on that here.

THE INEOS STATEMENT IN FULL

Team Ineos confirmed today that they will not be renewing Chris Froome’s contract at the end of this season.

Sir Dave Brailsford said: "Chris’s current contract comes to an end in December and we have taken the decision now not to renew it. We are making this announcement earlier than would usually be the case to put an end to recent speculation and allow the Team to focus on the season ahead.

"Chris has been with us from the start. He is a great champion and we have shared many memorable moments over the years but I do believe this is the right decision for the Team and for Chris. Given his achievements in the sport, Chris is understandably keen to have sole team leadership in the next chapter of his career - which is not something we are able to guarantee him at this point. A move away from Team Ineos can give him that certainty. At the same time, it will also give other members of our Team the leadership opportunities they too have earned and are rightly seeking. I am excited about the talent we have right across the Team at the current time and all our collective focus is on preparing for the season ahead. Like everyone across the sport we are all looking forward to the start of racing next month."

Chris Froome said: "It has been a phenomenal decade with the Team, we have achieved so much together and I will always treasure the memories. I look forward to exciting new challenges as I move into the next phase of my career but in the meantime my focus is on winning a fifth Tour de France with Team Ineos."

