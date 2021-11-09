Chris Froome says he is working towards feeling “competitive again” as he insisted he still has a few more years left on the WorldTour.

Froome spent much of his first season at Israel Start-Up Nation searching for his peak physical condition as he continues his recovery from a career-threatening crash at the 2019 Criterium du Dauphine.

He did make his return to the Tour de France in June but following a big crash on the first stage, spent the rest of the race in the peloton as he struggled on to Paris in pain.

The British rider finished in 133rd place, well out of contention for a fifth Tour victory, however, his performances in the second half of the season have given him hope that better days lie ahead.

"I've definitely seen some big progressions in the second half of the season after the Tour. I've certainly felt better in the end-of-season races than I did earlier on," Froome told Cyclingnews.

"I think a lot of that was dealing with a bit of health issues I've been having throughout the Tour, and gut issues. But yeah, I've certainly been feeling a lot better towards the end of the year and hopefully I'll be able to build on that going into the new season now.

"The biggest aim for me right now is just to try to get back to a physical level where I can feel competitive again because obviously I haven't been there this year. I've been able to do jobs for the team, but I haven't been up where I wanted to be. So, I'm going to keep working for that and hope that I can get back into the game."

Although, Froome competed in 68 race days between February and October, his off-bike activities suggest that he is eyeing a career away from the peloton.

Froome has invested money in several bike brands as well as cycling computer company Hammerhead, but the 36-year-old is not going to retire just yet.

"I've still got a few more years of racing to come," he said.

"But I still see myself involved in the sport in one way or another. I mean I love my tech, I love my equipment.

"Certainly, I'd love to stay involved and keep working with the companies who I feel a connection with."

Froome's move to Israel Start-Up Nation ended a decade-long association with Team Sky/Ineos Grenadiers and he is happy with the work being done by his new team to encourage a new generation of professional cyclists in its home country.

He said: "We've got a good group of guys here and I really enjoy working with the riders. Even the whole Israeli project, I guess – it is an Israeli team – one of their biggest visions and goals is to help inspire a younger generation coming up.

"That is very similar to how things were at Sky – the same goal over in Britain to inspire the next generation. It's quite a lot of fun to be doing that again here in Israel. Obviously, it’s a completely different scale but we're starting to see the fruits of that coming through already with the number of young Israelis.

"That definitely wouldn't have been the case if it wasn't for the team so it's nice to see the kind of impact the team is having over here in Israel."

