Chris Froome may not have fought for Egan Bernal at Tour de France, says Alberto Contador

Colombia's Egan Bernal (L) and Britain's Chris Froome (R) of Team Ineos shake hands as they celebrate after competing in the 3rd stage of the La Route d'Occitanie

Eurosport cycling expert Contador talks all things Tour de France ahead of the Saturday start live on Eurosport.

Alberto Contador believes Team Ineos may have dropped Chris Froome for the Tour de France because he may not have battled to push Egan Bernal to victory.

Tour de France End of an era: 'Ineos no longer British team, but team that has to win' - Bradley Wiggins 23/08/2020 AT 10:52

The Grand Tour starts live on Eurosport this Saturday, with the Grand Départ in Nice two months later than originally planned due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Arguably the biggest cycling story during the hiatus was the news Froome will leave Team Ineos for Israel Start-Up Nation at the end of the season.

Play Icon WATCH Bradley Wiggins: Dave Brailsford manages Ineos like Sir Alex Ferguson 00:17:23

The four-time Tour de France winner will not get a shot at a fifth yellow jersey this time around after he and Geraint Thomas were dropped by Ineos, who have put them forward for the Vuelta a Espana and Giro d’Italia respectively.

“It's a bit surprising because both have won the Tour de France and they are a big hit with the peloton,” said Eurosport cycling expert Contador.

“Even more so when seeing the team at Jumbo Visma, but I understand that this decision must have been chosen internally and for the team's own interests.

Taking into account that Froome will change team next year I do not know to what extent I would work for Egan Bernal as I would do for Thomas. In the end we only know very few things about what happens within the teams.

Contador added: “The team will have its reasons for having decided this. Last year between Froome and Thomas we already saw some friction, for calling it something, and I don't know if that could have influenced it. This decision is for the well-being of the team and to face the Tour de France in a more united way.”

Two-time Tour winner Contador lists defending champion Bernal among the favourites along with Tom Dumoulin and Primoz Roglic, with the latter facing a race to be fit for the Tour.

Play Icon WATCH 'No, Julian Alaphilippe can't win Tour de France' - The Bradley Wiggins Show 00:01:38

And the dark horses? “I think there are many cyclists who arrive at a good time,” Contador adds.

“For example, Nairo Quintana is having a great season as well as Tadej Pogačar, both can do great things in this Tour de France. Enric Mas with the quality he has can also be one of the important cyclists of this year without forgetting Miguel Angel Lopez of course. Julian Alaphilippe is another big name that should always be on the radar.”

Amid the pandemic teams face the prospect of being removed for the Tour should they record two or more positive coronavirus cases.

Play Icon WATCH David Brailsford explains why Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas left out of Ineos Tour de France team 00:01:01

Contador says this move is not a surprise, and should not really change how teams prepare for the event.

“I don't think that rule will change anything,” said Contador. “The Tour itself will be thorough in all protocols to minimise risks so that we can enjoy a good race. But I don't think it will alter too much the preparation of the teams because as in any field, a positive result from Covid-19 implies things that we already know, and it is not a surprise.”

Tour de France 'Mark Cavendish relieved and humble about Tour de France omission' - Bradley Wiggins 22/08/2020 AT 16:38