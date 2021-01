Cycling

Chris Froome ready to 'fight for victories in 2021 Tour de France, Grand Tours and beyond'

Chris Froome plans to remain with the Israel Start-Up Nation team for the rest of his career and "potentially beyond", the four-time Tour de France winner has said. Speaking in a video posted by Israel Start-Up Nation, Froome admitted it had been a "big decision" to leave Ineos but said that once talks with ISN began, he quickly clicked with his new team.

