Chris Froome's Team Ineos exit 'a matter of when not if' - report

Tour de France champion Chris Froome is getting closer to leaving Team Ineos as he looks to secure an outright leadership role in pursuit of a record-equalling fifth Tour title, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Times reported earlier in June that Israel Start-Up Nation had made an offer to Froome, but are reportedly more likely to sign him when his contract expires at the end of the year on a long-term contract.

Froome is said to have fallen out with Ineos boss Dave Brailsford and the 35-year-old's spot in Ineos' 2020 team is no longer guaranteed.

The reported falling-out stems from Brailsford's announcement in January that Egan Bernal and Geraint Thomas would return to the team in the summer to share team leadership responsibilities.

Froome only returned to competitive action in the UAE Tour in February this year after crashing out at the 2019 Criterium du Dauphiné.

He is currently training at altitude in the ski resort Isola south-eastern France as he looks to make the British team’s eight-man Tour squad that will set off from Nice on August 29.

But according to the report in Italy, Froome's Ineos departure could be settled soon.

Israel Start-Up Nation became UCI ranked in 2015 and have not yet won a major stage or classic race.

