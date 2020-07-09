Chris Froome to lead Israel Start-Up Nation in 2021 and see out career at new team

Chris Froome's move to Israel Start-Up Nation has been confirmed just hours after it was announced that he would leave Team Ineos at the end of the 2020 season.

The seven-time Grand Tour winner was linked with Israel Start-Up Nation, who became a UCI World Tour team this year, as soon as his departure from Ineos was revealed.

And his new team are delighted to be welcoming the 35-year-old to the fold, saying Froome will rider the remainder of his career with ISN and labelling his signing a red-letter day for the team and Israel in general.

"This is an historic moment for ISN, Israel, Israeli sports, our many fans all around the world and, of course, for me personally – a moment of enormous pride," the team’s co-owner, Sylvan Adams, said.

"Chris is the best rider of his generation and will lead our Tour de France and Grand Tour squad.

"We hope to make history together as Chris pursues further Tour de France and Grand Tour victories, achievements that would make a serious case for Chris to be considered the greatest cyclist of all time."

Froome himself added: "I’m really excited to be joining the ISN family. I look forward to challenging and being challenged by their talent and continuing to strive for the success that I’ve enjoyed up to now.

"ISN’s impact on the sport is rapidly expanding, and I’m energized to be along for the ride. I feel we can achieve great things together."

And ISN hinted at bringing in more big names in a bid to move into contention in Grand Tours from next year onwards.

“We have been looking to strengthen the team for 2021 in several ways, not least of which is to become Grand Tour contenders," Kjell Carlstrom said.

"With his impressive palmarès, Chris Froome is the perfect leader to mark our arrival as a serious contender for these races, particularly the Tour de France. Chris’ career has been extraordinary, and we believe that he has both the mindset and physical talents to win more Grand Tours with us, while also acting as a mentor to our young talents, helping them succeed."

