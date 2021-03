Cycling

Chris Froome 'warrants more respect' given all he's been through in cycling career - Bradley Wiggins

Bradley Wiggins and fellow Eurosport expert Matt Stephens have leapt to the defence of four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome after his early-season struggles and have said the British star "warrants more respect" given everything he has been through in the sport, from the horror injuries to the historic titles.

