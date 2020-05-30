Ciccone wins fascinating Stage 16 as Mortirolo wreaks havoc on 2019 Giro GC standings

Athletics
Round 5
Memories of the dramatic Stage 16 of the 2019 Giro d'Italia
The final moments of the dramatic Stage 16 of the 2019 Giro d'Italia
Carlton Kirby discusses the art of commentary, says thank you to those who enjoy listening to him... and apologises to those who don't.
Chris Froome discusses his ride on Stage 19 of the 2018 Giro d'Italia and reveals his mindset during that famous attack on the Finestre.
A roadside spectator films Chris Foome passing on the Colle delle Finestre during the famous Stage 19 of the 2018 Giro d'Italia.
A roadside spectator films Chris Foome and Simon Yates passing on the Colle delle Finestre during the famous Stage 19 of the 2018 Giro d'Italia.
Simon Yates recalls his emotions as he rode clear to take control of the 2018 Giro with a superb solo win on stage 15.
Watch the closing stages of stage 15 of the 2018 Giro d'Italia as Simon Yates produces a fine solo ride to strengthen his overall lead.
Esteban Chaves remembers the brilliant performance of the Mitchelton-Scott team in Stage 6 of the 2018 Giro d'Italia.
Bradley Wiggins gave a raw account of life of an elite sportsperson as he joined Orla Chennaoui for Return to London 2012. Watch the show at 2pm on Monday.