Clancy admits swapping boards for bedrooms a 'bizarre' lockdown experience

Ed Clancy's been there and won it all but revealed the strangest thing about life in lockdown - spending a few days in his own bed.

A hat-trick of Olympic golds in the velodromes of Beijing, London and Rio have made the 35-year-old a British Cycling immortal, with Clancy now putting his retirement plans on hold to gear up for a tilt at Tokyo glory.

The team pursuit star has spent the last two decades on a globetrotting cycling tour and says while training in lockdown was straightforward, swapping boards for bedrooms was far from it.

"It has been weird - ever since I was 18 years old I'd been in and out of airports, so spending more than two weeks in my own bed has been a bizarre experience," Clancy said.

"It's just been very different - in some ways I've enjoyed it as it's been nice to chill out and spend a bit of time at home, but I have good and bad days.

"Some days I really miss it, my teammates and all the camaraderie that goes with being an Olympian.

"It's still weird now - nobody saw this coming and even now, you think you're getting used to it but even when you're getting up in the morning you're thinking â€˜wow, is this really happening?'

"While we haven't been able to go in the velodrome, we've always been able to go out on our bikes and pedal.

"It's been a little bit harder for the sprinters who do a lot of gym work, but for types like myself, who are endurance types, 80 per cent of our training is done on the road anyway, so we've been lucky from that point of view."

Clancy has been in lockdown in Yorkshire with his cat, Boris, and has been taking to the local roads to keep fit as preparations ramp up for the return of competition.

And he's one of thousands of stars around the world being forced to adapt to a drastic shifting of goalposts, with the postponement of the Games throwing every sport's calendar into disarray.

Clancy was due to retire after this summer's Olympics and while the progression to the next phase of his life has been delayed, he remains acutely aware of the struggles the whole world is facing.

"In my head I was thinking I'd be riding in the Olympics in Tokyo in a few weeks' time and that would be that and I'd cruise off into my next stage in my life," he added.

"But there's been a massive readjustment to do - that's not unique to athletes by any stretch of the imagination, and there's been a massive readjustment for almost anyone.

"I'm still getting used to it now, and I think most people are too, to be honest."

Sportsbeat 2020

