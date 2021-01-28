Mark Cavendish could make his second debut for Deceuninck-QuickStep at the Clasica de Almeria on February 14.
The Manxman’s return to the team was confirmed in December and he said at a recent media day that he is still hungry to show he can compete with the top sprinters.
He may get the chance to prove that next month after his name appeared on the provisional start list for the one-day race.
- Probably the worst person ever on sand - Evie Richards
- Giro-Tour double could spell disaster for Froome
Cavendish joined his team-mates at a training camp in Spain earlier in January, but no schedule for his season was revealed.
That remains the case, but his Deceuninck-QuickStep team have confirmed they will take in the Clasica de Almeria, and Cavendish could be at the start of a race in 2015.
Tour de France 2012: Mark Cavendish wins final stage as Bradley Wiggins triumphs
The race is often won by a sprinter, but Cavendish is unlikely to have things all his own way as Pascal Ackermann of Bora-Hansgrohe will be bidding for a hat-trick of wins in the Clasica de Almeria.