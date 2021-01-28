Mark Cavendish could make his second debut for Deceuninck-QuickStep at the Clasica de Almeria on February 14.

The Manxman’s return to the team was confirmed in December and he said at a recent media day that he is still hungry to show he can compete with the top sprinters.

Cycling ‘I’m a realist’ - Cavendish not expecting fairytale 2021 season 14/01/2021 AT 13:31

He may get the chance to prove that next month after his name appeared on the provisional start list for the one-day race.

Cavendish joined his team-mates at a training camp in Spain earlier in January, but no schedule for his season was revealed.

That remains the case, but his Deceuninck-QuickStep team have confirmed they will take in the Clasica de Almeria, and Cavendish could be at the start of a race in 2015.

Tour de France 2012: Mark Cavendish wins final stage as Bradley Wiggins triumphs

The race is often won by a sprinter, but Cavendish is unlikely to have things all his own way as Pascal Ackermann of Bora-Hansgrohe will be bidding for a hat-trick of wins in the Clasica de Almeria.

Cycling 'I just know I’m still good' - Cavendish looking forward to 2021 with Deceuninck-QuickStep 13/01/2021 AT 17:26