New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews was denied her team pursuit silver medal at the Commonwealth Games after she failed to attend the medal ceremony.

Andrews, who was part of the quartet that finished second to Australia, was fined 200 Swiss francs instead of taking home a medal.

Commonwealth Games and UCI rules require athletes to attend the medal ceremony and will have their medal stripped from them should they fail to comply.

The 22-year-old did not intend on competing in the event in London, having meant to ride in just the sprint competitions.

But New Zealand did not have a reserve so when Ally Wollaston injured her wrist, Andrews stepped into the team pursuit quartet - although she only completed two laps before dropping out and leaving her team-mates to complete the race.

Despite the hindrance, Michaela Drummond, Emily Shearman and Bryony Botha still qualified for the final and took silver.

"I'm really glad I could help them continue their race,” Andrews told 1News. “I'm really glad that they were able to get off the line.

"With the team sprint being our priority, I didn't present to the podium because we had our warm-up so that means I don't get a medal. But, the three girls are the ones that did the work so I'm really proud they were able to get up there and get their silver medal."

Andrews had already won gold in the team sprint and went on to win the individual sprint and the keirin to become a triple Commonwealth Games champion.

In the keirin on Monday, Andrews surged to the front with two laps to go and could not be caught as England’s Sophie Capewell settled for silver and Canada’s Kelsey Mitchell took bronze.

"I'm so overwhelmed," Andrews told Sky Sports.

"I came here wanting to do my absolute best and leave everything out on the track, but I never could have imagined this would be the final outcome."

