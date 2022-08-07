Georgia Baker won gold for Australia at the Commonwealth Games in Sunday’s women’s road race, with Scotland’s Neah Evans claiming silver.

Evans added to her silver medal won at the track cycling points race last Sunday, but was not able to overhaul Baker, who now has three gold medals at this Games.

She had already won the team pursuit and points race.

There was another medal for Australia as Sarah Roy secured bronze.

England’s Alice Barnes finished 10th at the seven-lap circuit in Warwick, and Welsh rider Eluned King was eighth.

The men’s road race is due to start at 12:30 BST, featuring Mark Cavendish and Geraint Thomas.

