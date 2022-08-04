Geraint Thomas took third place at the Commonwealth Games time trial on Thursday afternoon despite a huge early setback after falling off his bike.

Thomas had been one of the favourites going into the race but suffered a huge setback when he crashed early on. The incident cost him around 30 seconds, and he was 28.49 seconds off gold at the race finish.

Ad

The Welshman persisted to cut into the time deficit with those ahead of him but he had to deal with what looked to be a damaged bike. He called his team over the radio and despite an apparently bent right brake lever, he was able to continue.

Commonwealth Games Administration error costs Lowther place in Commonwealth Games time trial 10/04/2018 AT 06:33

England’s Dan Bigham also suffered a similar problem as he misjudged a turn and hit the barriers, with his bike getting momentarily stuck in a fence, and he dropped down from fifth place.

Bigham recovered but only up to 12th. However, there was a medal for England as Fred Wright claimed silver, 26.28 seconds behinnd the winner.

The race was won by Australia’s Rohan Dennis in a time of 46 minutes 21.24 seconds.

In the women's event, Australian rider Grace Brown won gold with a time of 40m 5.2s, with Anna Henderson of England in second and New Zealander Georgia Williams third.

More to follow

Commonwealth Games Katie Archibald takes gold, brother John takes silver on Gold Coast 06/04/2018 AT 13:02