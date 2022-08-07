New Zealand’s Aaron Gate claimed his fourth gold medal of the 2022 Commonwealth Games by pipping South Africa’s Daryl Impey in the men’s road race on Sunday afternoon.

Having taken his first three medals in track events, Gate's speed from that format of cycling proved the difference as the 31-year-old saw off the challenge of Impey and Scotland’s Finn Crockett, who took bronze.

It was a thrilling end to the 160km race, as first - with 1.6km to go - Wales’ Geraint Thomas threw the gauntlet down with an attack down the right to build up a two-second lead.

But he quickly faded as Australia's Lucas Plapp gave Gate the space to sprint to a thrilling victory after 10 laps of the circuit in Warwick.

The result means Gate is now the first New Zealander to win four gold medals at one Commonwealth Games event.

“It’s hard to believe,” Gate told Sky Sports afterwards.

“I put my arms up and I didn’t know if it had really happened or not. I’m kind of lost for words.”

With around 30km to go, Northern Ireland’s Matthew Teggart led a group of four - England's Sam Watson, Impey and Gate – to take the initiative, building up a 25-second lead. But just 4km later, the chasing group – which included Thomas – hauled themselves back into it.

England’s Ben Turner led another breakaway of four with 17km and just over a lap remaining, but once again the attack failed as an exciting race continued to develop.

England were making their numerical advantage count, the riders working well together as Watson, 20, launched an offensive with 10km left, followed closely by Guernsey’s Sam Culverwell, 21, to build a 15-second lead.

Both riders were fully committed but showed some hesitancy and with 5km remaining, their lead was quickly swallowed up as Gate and co brought themselves back into contention, with the New Zealander outdoing them all in the finale.

