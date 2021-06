Cycling

Criterium du Dauphine - Stage 5 highlights as Geraint Thomas sprints to win

Britain’s Geraint Thomas produced a superb 1km sprint to win stage five at the Criterium du Dauphine 2021. The Ineos Grenadiers rider surprised his rivals by breaking away from the peloton with 1km to go to move to within 14 seconds of overall leader Lukas Postlberger, who still holds a one second lead over Alexey Lutsenko.

00:04:40, an hour ago