France's Alaphilippe managed to edge Gregor Muehlberger in a photo finish with Yates finishing six minutes and 10 seconds behind in a group of the main GC hopefuls.

Yates stays four seconds ahead of Dylan Teuns in the GC standings.

Stage 6 Saint-Vulbas to Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne, 229 km.

1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 6:00:54

2. Gregor Mühlberger (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe "

3. Alessandro De Marchi (ITA) CCC Team +22

4. Wout Poels (NED) Team INEOS +6:10

5. Gorka Izagirre (ESP) Astana Pro Team "

6. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN) Astana Pro Team "

7. Jack Haig (AUS) Mitchelton - Scott "

8. Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton - Scott "

9. Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team "

10. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) Astana Pro Team "

11. Xandro Meurisse (BEL) Wanty - Gobert Cycling "

12. Romain Bardet (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale "

13. Rudy Molard (FRA) Groupama - FDJ "

14. Daniel Martin (IRL) UAE Team Emirates "

15. Emanuel Buchmann (GER) BORA - hansgrohe "

16. Nicolas Edet (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits "

17. Bjorg Lambrecht (BEL) Lotto - Soudal "

18. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) Groupama - FDJ "

19. Steven Kruijswijk (NED) Team Jumbo - Visma "

20. Michael Woods (CAN) EF Education First "

Overall leaders