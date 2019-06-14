Getty Images
Adam Yates leads as Alaphilippe wins stage six
Julian Alaphilippe powered to victory on the sixth stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, but Adam Yates continues to hold the overall lead.
France's Alaphilippe managed to edge Gregor Muehlberger in a photo finish with Yates finishing six minutes and 10 seconds behind in a group of the main GC hopefuls.
Yates stays four seconds ahead of Dylan Teuns in the GC standings.
Stage 6 Saint-Vulbas to Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne, 229 km.
- 1. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step 6:00:54
- 2. Gregor Mühlberger (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe "
- 3. Alessandro De Marchi (ITA) CCC Team +22
- 4. Wout Poels (NED) Team INEOS +6:10
- 5. Gorka Izagirre (ESP) Astana Pro Team "
- 6. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN) Astana Pro Team "
- 7. Jack Haig (AUS) Mitchelton - Scott "
- 8. Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton - Scott "
- 9. Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team "
- 10. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) Astana Pro Team "
- 11. Xandro Meurisse (BEL) Wanty - Gobert Cycling "
- 12. Romain Bardet (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale "
- 13. Rudy Molard (FRA) Groupama - FDJ "
- 14. Daniel Martin (IRL) UAE Team Emirates "
- 15. Emanuel Buchmann (GER) BORA - hansgrohe "
- 16. Nicolas Edet (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits "
- 17. Bjorg Lambrecht (BEL) Lotto - Soudal "
- 18. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) Groupama - FDJ "
- 19. Steven Kruijswijk (NED) Team Jumbo - Visma "
- 20. Michael Woods (CAN) EF Education First "
Overall leaders
- 1. Adam Yates (GBR) Mitchelton - Scott 23:35:04
- 2. Dylan Teuns (BEL) Bahrain - Merida +4
- 3. Tejay van Garderen (USA) EF Education First +6
- 4. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN) Astana Pro Team +7
- 5. Steven Kruijswijk (NED) Team Jumbo - Visma +24
- 6. Thibaut Pinot (FRA) Groupama - FDJ +25
- 7. Emanuel Buchmann (GER) BORA - hansgrohe +26
- 8. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ) Astana Pro Team +30
- 9. Nairo Quintana (COL) Movistar Team +40
- 10. Wout Poels (NED) Team INEOS "
- 11. Richie Porte (AUS) Trek - Segafredo +54
- 12. Daniel Martin (IRL) UAE Team Emirates +1:13
- 13. Romain Bardet (FRA) AG2R La Mondiale +1:27
- 14. Rudy Molard (FRA) Groupama - FDJ +1:39
- 15. Michael Woods (CAN) EF Education First +1:43
- 16. Guillaume Martin (FRA) Wanty - Gobert Cycling +1:59
- 17. Alberto Bettiol (ITA) EF Education First +2:02
- 18. Bjorg Lambrecht (BEL) Lotto - Soudal +2:45
- 19. Nicolas Edet (FRA) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits +2:52
- 20. Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +3:04
