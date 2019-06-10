Victory on the 180km Mauriac to Craponne-sur-Arzon route also puts Teuns three seconds ahead of Martin in the general classification.

Video - Dylan Teuns times sprint to perfection to win Stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné 01:27

However, a host of GC contenders remain in the mix after finishing 13 seconds behind Teuns and Martin.

Among them are Chris Froome and Team Ineos team-mate Wout Poels, who are now 24 seconds behind Teuns overall, so too Movistar’s Nairo Quintana and Briton Adam Yates.

Teuns and Martin broke away from the rest of the front group with around 20km to go, and the pair were engaged in a thrilling race for the finish line.

Martin put the burners on with 200m to go to overtake Teuns, but the Belgian recovered in time to take it on the line.

It was also Teuns first stage victory since 2017.