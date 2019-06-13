The six-time Grand Tour winner was flung into a wall by a sudden wind while attempting to blow his nose during a recon ride at the Criterium du Dauphine. He was travelling at 54km/h.

Froome, who was airlifted to hospital for surgery, suffered a fractured right femur, a broken hip, a fractured elbow and fractured ribs.

Team Ineos boss Dave Brailsford admitted to BBC Sport he’s "not in great shape", with his chances of racing in the Tour de France over.

"He's been operated on to make sure that first phase of medical care is as optimal as possible and we will manage it from there. It's an evolving situation. It is concerning, there is no doubt about that," said Brailsford.

"He's not in great shape. There are crashes and bad crashes and this was a bad crash."

Froome, alongside team mate Geraint Thomas, was one of the favourites for the Tour de France, which he has won four times.

Brailsford told Belgian media shortly after the incident that it is "pretty clear" that Froome will not be fit for the Tour de France, and revealed more details, saying:

"Our primary focus now is obviously on ensuring Chris gets the very best possible care, which he will do, so he can recover as soon as possible.

" One of our big strengths on this team is coming together in difficult moments, and we will ensure we do everything possible to support Chris and his family. "

Brailsford continued: “Even though we all recognise the risks involved in our sport, it’s always traumatic when a rider crashes and sustains serious injuries.

“Chris had worked incredibly hard to get in fantastic shape and was on track for the Tour, which unfortunately he will now miss.

Froome crashed during stage four of the Criterium du DauphineGetty Images

“One of the things which sets Chris apart is his mental strength and resilience – and we will support him totally in his recovery, help him to recalibrate and assist him in pursuing his future goals and ambitions.”

Froome hit a wall at high speed during a course reconnaissance of the 26.1 km individual time trial around Roanne in central France.

[Cycling live: All the races you can watch on Eurosport in 2019]

The news comes as a huge blow to the four-time Tour de France Champion, who had looked in decent form in the opening three stages of the Dauphine as his preparations continued for the 2019 Tour de France, where he was expected to be joint team leader with defending champion Thomas.

Sir Dave Brailsford has wished Froome well in his recoveryGetty Images

Froome’s crash came towards the end of his recon of Wednesday's time trial course, a stage that was expected to see him challenge for the overall lead of the Dauphine.

With Thomas expected to race at the Tour de Suisse next week and Egan Bernal on the road to recovery after an injury that ruled him out of the Giro d'Italia, Froome faced some serious competition for the lead role at Ineos in this year's Tour de France.

But all indications were that Froome had done enough to be Ineos' unofficial leader at the Tour, ahead of both Thomas and Bernal, as he aimed for an historic fifth title. Team director Dave Brailsford appeared to confirm as much when he said this week:

" We're going to do all we can to support Chris in his bid to win a fifth Tour, to cement his place in history and join the exclusive club of five-time winners. Sport is full of history and legends. We have to try and do great things, but we also have other riders to manage, too, like Geraint and Egan. "

The Tour de France begins on July 6, with Thomas now likely to be Ineos' main GC contender as he looks to defend his 2018 title.