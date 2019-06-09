Eurosport
Boasson Hagen sprints to opening-stage Criterium du Dauphine win
Edvald Boasson Hagen sprinted to victory in the first stage of the Criterium du Dauphine on Sunday.
The Dimension Data rider crossed the line ahead of Philippe Gilbert and Wout van Aert, while Chris Froome and his Team Ineos team-mates Gianni Moscon, Wout Poels and Dylan van Baarle finished in the leading group.
Michal Kwiatkowski was 10th to finish the best-placed of Team INEOS, while Briton Adam Yates was also in the main group when coming 43rd.
On the stage win, Boasson Hagen said: "I'm really happy I could manage to take this victory, I was really suffering on these last few climbs. I managed to make it to the sprint and I had a good sprint. I got the victory and I'm happy. It's a long time since I had a victory," said Boasson Hagen.
"I hope there is more to come, but it's good for me and it's good for Dimension Data to get this win."