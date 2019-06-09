The Dimension Data rider crossed the line ahead of Philippe Gilbert and Wout van Aert, while Chris Froome and his Team Ineos team-mates Gianni Moscon, Wout Poels and Dylan van Baarle finished in the leading group.

Video - Boasson Hagen produces powerhouse finish to claim win 01:04

Michal Kwiatkowski was 10th to finish the best-placed of Team INEOS, while Briton Adam Yates was also in the main group when coming 43rd.

On the stage win, Boasson Hagen said: "I'm really happy I could manage to take this victory, I was really suffering on these last few climbs. I managed to make it to the sprint and I had a good sprint. I got the victory and I'm happy. It's a long time since I had a victory," said Boasson Hagen.

"I hope there is more to come, but it's good for me and it's good for Dimension Data to get this win."