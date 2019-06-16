Fuglsang's Astana team-mates helped him defend his lead and prevent any attacks from rival GC riders during the final stage of the race to finish 20 seconds ahead of EF Education First rider Tejay van Garderen.

Sunday saw the riders take on a 113km final mountain stage of the Dauphine across the French border into Switzerland.

Team Ineos rider Dylan van Baarle was victorious on the day, setting up a final sprint against Mitchelton-Scott's Jack Haig as they tackled the mountains together towards the finish line.

Van Baarle took his first ever stage win from a sprint, giving Ineos a second consecutive victory at the race following Wout Poels' Stage 7 win.

Haig's Mitchelton-Scott team mate Adam Yates, who held second spot behind Fuglsang in the GC standings going into the final day, was forced to abandon with less than 50km to go.

The Brit was reportedly suffering from a fever and despite sitting just eight seconds behind his rival Fuglsang, Yates chose to abandon the race.

Yates' withdrawal opened up a place on the podium, pushing Van Garderen into second place and allowing Bora-Hansgrohe's Emanuel Buchmann to take the final spot in third.