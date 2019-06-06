The Criterium du Duaphine takes place from Sunday 9 June until the following Sunday and is one of the very last chances for competitors to prepare for the Tour de France, which kicks off on 6 July until the end of the month.

Last year's winner Geraint Thomas will miss the race in favour of the Tour de Suisse, but many other favourites are taking part.

Team Ineos are bringing Chris Froome, Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb), Richie Porte (Segafredo), Nairo Quintana (Movistar), Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), and Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) will all be competing.

Former Tour de France champion Wiggins believes that while the Dauphine does not offer the chance to make major changes ahead of the sport's biggest competion, it does allow for some fine tuning.

“I think all the work’s done now. You’ve done all your big camps, your Tenerife, altitude camps. You’ve had a week at home to relax. And then you go into the Dauphine," he said on this Monday's The Bradley Wiggins Show.

" "This is your last block of racing, your last form tester. You know where your form’s going to be, you going in knowing whether a bit more’s going to come. "

"This is your last race now, this is where you try time trial bikes, new bits of equipment that we’re going to use on the tour. It’s like a mini tour so you get an idea of others like the Bardets of this world that are doing it.

"After that you’ve got three weeks until the tour starts, so you’ll have an easy week, maybe a little camp just to keep the legs ticking over, maybe the national championships the week before.

"And then the last week you’re at the tour and it’s the build-up. You’ve essentially got two weeks after the Dauphine to get your head together. And that’s it."

Wiggins believes that at this stage it will be too late for riders to do any fundamental preparation ahead of the Tour.

""All the work’s done now, all the training’s done. You’ll get fitter from the Dauphine, you’ll get race fit, but you ain’t got any time to put in the hard yards and specific efforts. "

"The only improvements you’ll make from here on in is a bit of race prep and recovery.

"But if you’ve lacked miles like G has because he’s had certain issues this year,.I don’t know what he’s done in this period now, if he’s got himself back.

"We saw him at Romandie which is good and we’ll see at the Dauphine. This is where we get the first indicator of who’s going to be up there on the Tour.”

