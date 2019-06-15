Getty Images
Wout Poels comeback clinches Dauphine Stage 7 win
Wout Poels produced a late surge to claim victory in Stage 7 of the Criterium du Dauphine.
The Team Ineos rider had trailed Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) heading into the final kilometre of the stage but pipped them to the victory by a single second.
Fuglsang finished second, with Buchmann third, with Thibau Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Daniel Martin (Bora-Hansgrohe) completing the top five. Adam Yates, who had been in the overall lead, was sixth.
Despite missing out on the stage victory, Fuglsang received a time bonus for second place, which helps him claim the yellow jersey from Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).
The Dane has an eight-second lead ahead of Yates, with just Sunday's mountain stage to come.
|Place
|Rider
|Team
|Time
|1
|Wout Poels
|Team Ineos
|4:01:34
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Emanuel Buchmann
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Thibaut Pinot
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:10
|5
|Daniel Martin
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Adam Yates
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|Romain Bardet
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:13
|8
|Tejay Van Garderen
|EF Education First
|0:00:16
|9
|Dylan Teuns
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:30
|10
|Bjorg Lambrecht
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:34
