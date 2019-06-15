Getty Images

Wout Poels comeback clinches Dauphine Stage 7 win

By Eurosport UK

2 hours agoUpdated 39 minutes ago

Wout Poels produced a late surge to claim victory in Stage 7 of the Criterium du Dauphine.

The Team Ineos rider had trailed Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) heading into the final kilometre of the stage but pipped them to the victory by a single second.

Fuglsang finished second, with Buchmann third, with Thibau Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Daniel Martin (Bora-Hansgrohe) completing the top five. Adam Yates, who had been in the overall lead, was sixth.

Despite missing out on the stage victory, Fuglsang received a time bonus for second place, which helps him claim the yellow jersey from Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).

The Dane has an eight-second lead ahead of Yates, with just Sunday's mountain stage to come.

Place Rider Team Time
1 Wout Poels Team Ineos 4:01:34
2 Jakob Fuglsang Astana Pro Team 0:00:01
3 Emanuel Buchmann Bora-Hansgrohe
4 Thibaut Pinot Groupama-FDJ 0:00:10
5 Daniel Martin UAE Team Emirates
6 Adam Yates Mitchelton-Scott
7 Romain Bardet AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:13
8 Tejay Van Garderen EF Education First 0:00:16
9 Dylan Teuns Bahrain-Merida 0:00:30
10 Bjorg Lambrecht Lotto Soudal 0:00:34
