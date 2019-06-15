Wout Poels comeback clinches Dauphine Stage 7 win

The Team Ineos rider had trailed Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) and Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) heading into the final kilometre of the stage but pipped them to the victory by a single second.

Video - Wout Poels snatches victory on saturated stage seven 02:33

Fuglsang finished second, with Buchmann third, with Thibau Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Daniel Martin (Bora-Hansgrohe) completing the top five. Adam Yates, who had been in the overall lead, was sixth.

Despite missing out on the stage victory, Fuglsang received a time bonus for second place, which helps him claim the yellow jersey from Yates (Mitchelton-Scott).

Video - Poels dedicates stage seven victory to injured Froome 00:42

The Dane has an eight-second lead ahead of Yates, with just Sunday's mountain stage to come.