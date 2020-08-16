Cycling
Critérium du Dauphiné

'A clear signal of protest' - Riders neutralise Criterium du Dauphine start and urge safety talks

Riders protested at the start of the final stage of the Criterium du Dauphine

Image credit: Getty Images

ByJames Walker-Roberts
an hour ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

Riders neutralised the early stages of the final Criterium du Dauphine stage in protest at racing conditions, calling for “greater attention to their safety”.

There have been several bad crashes in recent weeks that have caused serious injuries.

Only this weekend, Remco Evenepoel suffered a fractured pelvis and a right lung contusion after crashing at Il Lombardia while Steven Kruijswijk and Emanuel Buchmann were hurt after an incident on Stage 4 of the Dauphine, with Kruijswijk’s Jumbo-Visma team-mate Tom Dumoulin describing the conditions as “disgraceful”.

  • Martinez wins Criterium du Dauphine

Riders’ union, the CPA, organised a protest on the final stage of the Dauphine with riders neutralising the first descent.

“The riders want to send a clear signal of protest to both the organisers and to the UCI referring to the serious crashes and accidents that have occurred in the recent races, asking for greater attention to their safety,” read the statement from the CPA.

“The CPA asks the UCI and all stakeholders of cycling to set up a round table to start the revision of the regulations to get a clear feedback in terms of prevention and sanctions towards the race organisers. The purpose of this is to protect the physical integrity of the riders and to allow them to carry out their work in greater safety.”

Dani Martinez (EF Pro Cycling) secured overall victory at the Dauphine after a thrilling final stage.

