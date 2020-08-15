Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas 'not good enough' at Dauphiné - Gabriel Rasch

CHARTREUSE, FRANCE - AUGUST 13: Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team Ineos White Best Young Jersey / Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team Ineos / Christopher Froome of The United Kingdom and Team Ineos / during the 72nd Criterium du Dauph

Team Ineos directeur sportif Gabriel Rasch has said that Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas must 'step up' after a poor showing at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Both Thomas and Froome struggled in the penultimate stage. Thomas finished 58th, 16 minutes behind the leading riders, while Froome fared even worse, finishing 27 minutes behind in 109th place. Both sit outside the top 30 in the General Classification.

The two have raised eyebrows with some questioning their form after lockdown.

And with the Tour de France weeks away, Rasch was pressed on the duo's form.

“I think definitely he [Froome] needs to step up. The same with G, he also needs to step up," he said.

They have not been good enough here. But they have prepared very well. They have done all that they can. So that’s what we’re hoping for, that this racing will help.

“It seems like everybody has been training really well in lockdown and I think all the best riders, or pretty much all the best riders are here now, so the level is very, very high. And I hope after this race we will take a step up as a team.”

Rasch also revealed that the decision to withdraw Egan Bernal from the Tour was a precautionary measure after the Colombian's back injury flared up

“I think he could have done the stage for sure. But it’s not that much time from now to the Tour [de France] start so we want to make sure we have enough time to treat it properly and get him one hundred per cent for the Tour because that’s what’s really important for us,” added Rasch.

