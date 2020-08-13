Chris Froome - 'I'm finding better race rhythm every day and am feeling good about the Tour'

Evening Session, Semi-finals
Round 5, Poland
Race, Uninterrupted Coverage
Men's Singles, Day 4
Third Session, Semi-finals
Chris Froome speaks to reporters after Stage 2 of the Tour de France.
Highlights of Stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
Chris Froome and Adam Yates sit up on final climb at Critérium du Dauphiné
Watch the brilliant conclusion to Stage 2 of Criterium du Dauphine as Team Ineos and Jumbo Visma gunned it out.
Watch cycling live on Eurosport
Chris Froome was dropped towards the end of the race but was it deliberate or out of his control?
Listen to reaction from Stage 1 winner Wout van Aert
Watch cycling live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player