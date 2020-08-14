Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 3 highlights - Formidable Formolo, Roglic in yellow

Afternoon Session, Semi-finals
Round 1 - Donington Park
Fourth Session, Semi-finals
Women's Singles, Day 5
Enjoy highlights of Stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine as Davide Formolo takes the win and Chris Froome struggles again.
Davide Formolo reflects on his emotional Stage 3 win at the Criterium du Dauphine.
Watch Davide Formolo's 'brilliant and brave' finish on Stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine.
Chris Froome speaks to reporters after Stage 2 of the Tour de France.
Highlights of Stage 2 of the Critérium du Dauphiné
Chris Froome and Adam Yates sit up on final climb at Critérium du Dauphiné
Watch the brilliant conclusion to Stage 2 of Criterium du Dauphine as Team Ineos and Jumbo Visma gunned it out.
Watch cycling live on Eurosport