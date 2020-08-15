Cycling
Critérium du Dauphiné

Egan Bernal pulls out of Criterium du Dauphine ahead of Tour de France

Egan Bernal

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

Tour de France champion Egan Bernal did not start the penultimate stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, a 153.5-km mountain trek from Ugine to Megeve on Saturday.

The Colombian was seventh overall after losing a bit of ground to leader Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and second-placed Thibaut Pinot of France in the two previous stages.

"We can confirm Egan Bernal will not... start this morning in Ugine," Bernal's Team Ineos said on Twitter.

Considered the main warm-up race for the Tour, which starts on August 29 in Nice, Ineos have seen disappointing results so far on the Dauphine, with both Bernal and four-time Tour winner Chris Froome far from their best.

Ineos gave no reason for Bernal's absence, though French sports daily L'Equipe reported that the 23-year-old was suffering from back pains decided to take time out to rest ahead of the Tour.

"I don't think it's a major problem, but it's best to be cautious," his team mate and 2018 Tour winner Geraint Thomas was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Bernal's withdrawal follows success in La Route D'Occitanie at the beginning of the month.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

