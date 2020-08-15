Egan Bernal pulls out of Criterium du Dauphine ahead of Tour de France

Tour de France champion Egan Bernal did not start the penultimate stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, a 153.5-km mountain trek from Ugine to Megeve on Saturday.

The Colombian was seventh overall after losing a bit of ground to leader Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and second-placed Thibaut Pinot of France in the two previous stages.

Tour de l'Ain Andrea Bagioli pips Primoz Roglic on dramatic Stage 1 of Tour de l'Ain 07/08/2020 AT 13:57

"We can confirm Egan Bernal will not... start this morning in Ugine," Bernal's Team Ineos said on Twitter.

Considered the main warm-up race for the Tour, which starts on August 29 in Nice, Ineos have seen disappointing results so far on the Dauphine, with both Bernal and four-time Tour winner Chris Froome far from their best.

Ineos gave no reason for Bernal's absence, though French sports daily L'Equipe reported that the 23-year-old was suffering from back pains decided to take time out to rest ahead of the Tour.

"I don't think it's a major problem, but it's best to be cautious," his team mate and 2018 Tour winner Geraint Thomas was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Bernal's withdrawal follows success in La Route D'Occitanie at the beginning of the month.

Play Icon WATCH Chris Froome - 'I'm finding better race rhythm every day and am feeling good about the Tour' 00:01:30

Additional reporting by Reuters.

Cycling Bradley Wiggins Show – Why Geraint Thomas not Egan Bernal will be Ineos' main man at Tour de France 04/08/2020 AT 10:35

Play Icon