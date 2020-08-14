Davide Formolo wins Stage 3 as Chris Froome struggles badly again

Davide Formolo of Italy and Team UAE Team Emirates / Celebration / during the 72nd Criterium du Dauphine 2020, Stage 3 a 157km stage from Corenc to Saint Martin de Belleville

Davide Formolo powered home to take victory on Stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine with a very impressive ride, while Chris Froome was nowhere.

Big names such as Primoz Roglic and Egan Bernal were not in the same picture as Formolo, who demonstrated remarkable resolve and determination to take the stage win.

And four-time Tour de France winner Froome struggled for pace, being dropped from the peloton with 13km of the 157km stage remaining. Froome finished 15 minutes 51 seconds behind Formolo and looked far from competitive as he tries to nail down a place in the Ineos Tour de France squad.

The UAE-Team Emirates rider negotiated the 157km route from Corenc to Saint-Martin-de-Belleville in hugely impressive fashion to take a comprehensive victory.

Roglic finished a full 33 seconds behind in second place to further build on his overall lead in the race, while Thibaut Pinot had to settle for third as the GC gap moved to 14 seconds.

Bernal, of Team Ineos, the reigning Tour de France champion, struggled as he dropped off the pace completely late on in a less-than-convincing performance.

There are two further brutal stages remaining in the race, which will pose more problems for riders attempting to get up to speed ahead of the first Grand Tour of the season.

