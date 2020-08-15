Lennard Kamna storms to Stage 4 victory at Criterium du Dauphine

Team Bora rider Germany's Lennard Kamna celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the end of the fourth stage of the 72nd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, 153 km between Ugine and Megeve

Lennard Kamna produced a brilliant performance to power to Stage 4 victory at the Criterium du Dauphine.

Julian Alaphilippe was in contention for much of the stage, but he faded to third place and it was Kamna who remained strong throughout to take the stage win in 4:27:56.

The German won by 41 seconds from David de la Cruz of UAE-Team Emirates with the Bora man able to finish on his own in style.

Primoz Roglic retained his overall GC lead as he finished in 10th place, despite suffering a nasty crash earlier in the stage, and is now 14 seconds clear of Thibaut Pinot in the standings.

Michal Kwiatkowski was the highest-placed finisher for Team Ineos, who have struggled in the race, but even he could only come in seventh.

Tour de France champion Egan Bernal did not start the penultimate stage, a 153.5-km mountain trek from Ugine to Megeve, as he dropped out of the race.

"We can confirm Egan Bernal will not... start this morning in Ugine," Team Ineos said on Twitter.

Considered the main warm-up race for the Tour, which starts on August 29 in Nice, Ineos have seen disappointing results so far on the Dauphine, with both Bernal and four-time Tour winner Chris Froome far from their best.

Ineos gave no reason for Bernal's absence, though French sports daily L'Equipe reported that the 23-year-old was suffering from back pains decided to take time out to rest ahead of the Tour.

