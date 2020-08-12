Wout van Aert continues imperious form with Stage 1 win at Criterium du Dauphine

Team Jumbo-Visma rider Wout van Aert continued his imperious form as he won the opening stage of the Criterium du Dauphine.

Van Aert, 24, was the victor at Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo over the past couple of weeks and followed up in style at the Dauphine.

Cycling Is Annemiek van Vleuten’s dominance good or bad for women’s cycling? – The Bradley Wiggins Show 2 HOURS AGO

Team Jumbo-Visma, who have been in excellent form, controlled the final stages with Primoz Roglic in the hunt as well.

However, no-one could live with Van Aert, last year’s points champion who won two stages, as he exploded on the final climb, hitting over 40 km/h.

Daryl Impey came in second, with Tour de France holder Egan Bernal rounding off the podium.

However, there was less good news for Bernal's team-mate Chris Froome, who continues to struggle after his return from injury.

Froome was dropped with a few kilometres to go, coming in 5'23 behind the leaders eventually. The final part of Team Ineos' 'Big Three', Geraint Thomas, came in safely as part of the group behind the winner.

After the race Van Aert praised his team, acknowledging just how many big names they have.

"Apparently I have good legs," he said. "I came really tired to the hotel yesterday, after a few days off. The team still wanted to do a perfect job for me today because we saw some chances in the stage.

"When you have riders like Tony Martin and all these strong leaders, they pulled for me in the end, I had so much motivation to do all I could in the sprint. It was just a great victory.

"It was good for us we saw the finish line already, we had a better view than on the computer. When we passed through (the first time) I told the guys I was feeling good and wanted to give it a go.

"When we started to go uphill I had a whole yellow train in front - even in the end we had Primoz [Roglic] and Steven [Kruijswijk] are still the leaders but this is a big team victory. We keep the momentum."

It keeps Jumbo-Visma rolling with the Dutch team really flexing their muscles in the past few weeks ahead of the Tour.

JUMBO-VISMA DOMINANT AGAIN

It chimes with what Sir Bradley Wiggins said on the most recent episode of his podcast, The Bradley Wiggins Show by Eurosport.

“They do everything now, don’t they,” Wiggins told host Graham Willgoss in episode four of the current podcast season.

Play Icon WATCH Bradley Wiggins: Jumbo-Visma can challenge Ineos as best team in cycling 00:07:44

“They might not win everything but they place riders in Grand Tours more consistently, they win these one-day races, they won the team time trial in the Tour last year.

“I know Ineos get the job done when it really matters but where was (Michal) Kwiatkowski on Saturday? I think he was quite far down, top 50 maybe. They (Jumbo-Visma) seem to have riders in every kind of race, they’ve really come to the fore now.”

CRITERIUM DU DAUPHINE STAGE 1 TOP 10

1 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma 5:27:42

2 Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott

3 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos

4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team

5 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

6 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team

7 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling

8 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

9 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma

10 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis

Cycling Ineos's Grand Tour strategy and more: Start lists and schedules of cycling's biggest stars 2 HOURS AGO