Cycling

'Bravest of the brave' - Brent Van Moer wins opening stage of Critérium du Dauphiné

Brent Van Moer (WorldTeam Lotto–Soudal) dominated the opening stage around Issoire to claim victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné. Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) finished in second place and Clément Venturini (AG2R Citroën Team) made up the podium in third.

00:03:30, an hour ago