Criterium du Dauphine 2021 - ‘Disaster for everyone behind!’ - Lukas Postlberger denies peloton on Stage 2

Lukas Postlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) held off the peloton to take a dramatic win from the breakaway on Stage 2 at the Criterium du Dauphine.

00:01:53, 28 minutes ago