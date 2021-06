Cycling

Criterium du Dauphine 2021 - ‘Geraint’s down, Geraint’s down!’ – Thomas crashes on Stage 8 of Criterium

Geraint Thomas crashed late on during Stage 8 of the Criterium du Dauphine. However, the 2018 Tour de France winner and Ineos leader at this year's race remounted to ferry Riche Porte home to secure a first win at the Criterium.

00:00:47, Yesterday at 14:15