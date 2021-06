Cycling

Critérium du Dauphiné 2021: Sonny Colbrelli breaks runs of second places to claim stage 3 victory

Bahrain Victorious’ Sonny Colbrelli secured victory as he sprinted on a hill finish at Stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphine. A dramatic late win on a climb towards the finish line, saw him beat his nearest rival Alex Aranburu to the win. The General Classification lead was retained by Lukas Postlberger.

