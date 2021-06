Cycling

Criterium du Dauphine: Chris Froome stuggles continue after being overtaken on Stage 4 time trial

It was another disappointing day for Chris Froome at the Criterium du Dauphine after being dropped on Stage 4. The Israel Start-Up Nation rider and multi-time Grand Tour winner ran into difficulty during the 16.4km course, eventually finishing on 23:48. Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) claimed the stage victory.

