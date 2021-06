Cycling

Criterium du Dauphine: Geraint Thomas reacts after claiming Stage 5 win

Britain’s Geraint Thomas jumped his rivals to win stage five of the Criterium du Dauphine with a superb 1km sprint. The Ineos Grenadiers rider showcased his track cycling sprint endurance skills of the past by holding off Sonny Colbrelli (Team Bahrain Victorious) on the line.

