Cycling

Criterium du Dauphine – Highlights: Geraint Thomas takes tumble as Ineos teammate Richie Porte wins overall

Richie Porte held on to the overall victory at the Criterium du Dauphine after Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious) won Stage 8 in Les Gets – his second win in as many days. Porte assumed the role of race leader on Saturday and Ineos produced a resolute defensive performance to deliver the Australian the overall win. Not that it was a day completely without drama, as Geraint Thomas will attest…

00:04:49, a day ago