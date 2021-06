Cycling

Criterium du Dauphine – Highlights: Mark Padun wins Stage 7 as Richie Porte seizes control of GC

Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious) soloed to an impressive victory on the queen stage of the Criterium du Dauphine as Richie Porte and his Ineos Grenadiers team took control of the general classification.

