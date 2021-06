Cycling

Critérium du Dauphiné: Stage 4 highlights as Alexey Lutsenko takes time trial victory

Alexey Lutsenko won the stage 4 time trial of the Criterium du Dauphine to cut Lukas Postlberger’s overall lead to one second at the half-way point. The Kazakh rider was quickest with a time of 0:21:36 over the 16.4km course, eight seconds ahead of his Astana-Premier Tech team-mate Ion Izagirre and nine in front of Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

00:04:06, 32 minutes ago