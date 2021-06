Cycling

Criterium du Dauphine - 'Timing is everything!' - Alejandro Valverde beats Tao Geoghengan Hart at the line

Watch the finish to stage 6 of the Criterium du Dauphine as former world champion Alejandro Valverde timed his sprint to perfection to beat Ineos Grenadiers rider Tao Geoghegan Hart in an exciting finish. In the general classification standings Alexey Lutsenko of Astana - Premier Tech took the lead of the race overall.

00:02:31, an hour ago