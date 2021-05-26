Chris Froome has confirmed he will race at Criterium du Dauphine and Tour de France "if all goes well".

The 36-year-old, a four-time champion of the Tour de France and twice-medallist at the Rio and London Olympics, raced at the Tour de Romandie and the Tour of the Alps this year.

He failed to make a significant impact in either race, but he is glad to at least be competing again and has revealed his future plans.

"I'm feeling better with every week of training," Froome told Italian broadcaster RAI.

"I'm not at the level to be up there with the best but I'm getting there slowly. I'm up at Teide in Tenerife at the moment with the team.

There are lots of teams here training for the Tour de France. After this block, I'll ride the Dauphiné and the Tour if all goes well.

It was June 12 two years ago when Froome suffered his numerous fractures and a collapsed lung that put his cycling career at serious risk.

As the anniversary approaches, Froome says he is very lucky to still be racing.

"I know that some people never race again after the kind of fractures I suffered. I'm very, very fortunate to have this chance to be in the peloton at the highest level again," he said.

"I do more hours of work now than ever before, so it's hard, it's a long process, very long. I haven't lost any of my motivation. I haven't lost the feeling of having a cycling life.

"After my accident, my number one objective is to get back to the level I was before.

"I know it won't be easy and I'll have to push myself even harder but I'm optimistic that if I do all the work, I can get there in the future."

