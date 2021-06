Cycling

'Fabulous Finale' - Geraint Thomas sprints to Stage 5 victory of Criterium du Dauphine

A superb sprint finish saw Geraint Thomas win stage five of the Criterium du Dauphine. The Ineos Grenadiers rider was able to hold off a late charge from Sonny Colbrelli (Team Bahrain Victorious) on the line to move within 14 seconds of overall leader Lukas Postlberger.

00:03:17, an hour ago