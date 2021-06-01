Langeac - Saint-Haon-le-Vieux

Follow the Critérium du Dauphiné live with Eurosport. The Critérium du Dauphiné race starts at 10:55 on 1 June 2021. Find Critérium du Dauphiné results, calendar, standings and table. Get all the info on the teams to watch.

Keep up with top cyclists and big names in Cycling. Fans can read the latest Cycling news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. Don’t miss upcoming Cycling races. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Cycling to football, tennis, snooker and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.