'Pulled it out of the fire' - Alexey Lutsenko wins Criterium du Dauphine Stage 4 time trial

Alexey Lutsenko came out on top in the stage four time trial of the Criterium du Dauphine, but Lukas Postlberger keeps his overall lead. The Kazakh rider was quickest with a time of 0:21:36 over the 16.4km course, eight seconds ahead of his Astana-Premier Tech team-mate Ion Izagirre and nine in front of Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

00:00:31, 25 minutes ago