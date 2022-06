Cycling

‘Breathless stuff’ - Wout van Aert holds off Jordi Meeus to win Stage 5 of Criterium du Dauphine

The peloton swallowed up the breakaway in the final few metres as Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma timed his sprint to perfection to beat Jordi Meeus to win Stage 5 of Criterium du Dauphine. Watch the Criterum du Dauphine and other top cycling live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:02:54, an hour ago