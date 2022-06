Cycling

‘Crazy, incredible day’ - Primoz Roglic’s Criterium du Dauphine delight and looking forward to Tour de France

Primoz Roglic secured Criterium du Dauphine glory on an excellent day for Jumbo=Visma, as his team-mate Jonas Vingegaard secured victory on the Queen Stage. Watch the Tour de France and other top cycling live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:01:18, 2 hours ago