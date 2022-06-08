Cycling

Criterium du Dauphine: Filippo Ganna reflects on maintaining his 100 per cent time trial record this season

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) showed why he's World Champion, as the Italian maintained his 100% record in time trials this season at Stage 4 of Criterium du Dauphine. The 47th rider to start, Ganna rode the true tester’s course under patchy skies in perfect conditions, but had a long wait in the hot seat - and a nervous final few seconds before finding out he had won.

00:02:07, 30 minutes ago