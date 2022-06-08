Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) showed why he's World Champion, as the Italian maintained his 100% record in time trials this season.

The 47th rider to start, Ganna rode the true tester’s course under patchy skies in perfect conditions, but had a long wait in the hot seat - and a nervous final few seconds before finding out he had won.

In the end, his time of 35:32 proved enough for the victory by the smallest of margins.

Over 32km, only Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) could produce a performance to threaten Ganna’s hold on the hot seat.

Last down the ramp and wearing the lemon yellow skinsuit of race leader, the Belgian blazed through the first timecheck ten seconds to the good. By the second split he found himself with a ten second deficit.

Although he was able to bring some of it back over the final third of the stage, it was not by enough.

Nonetheless, a time two seconds slower than that of Ganna meant he extended his lead in the general classification from six seconds to just under a minute from Mattia Cattaneo (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl).

“He’s really strong. He’s a super athlete,” said Ganna of Van Aert afterwards.

Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) finished 17 seconds behind his team-mate in third, thanks to an impressive ride that propelled him towards the top of the overall standings and into the white jersey of best young rider.

In the general classification Primoz Roglic was the fastest of the riders likely to be contending in the high mountains later this week. Despite not finding the form that won him Olympic gold, a time 42 seconds slower than his team-mate’s was good enough for fifth quickest and a provisional podium place.

The riders who fared worst included yesterday’s winner David Gaudu (who only narrowly evaded capture by Van Aert, having started two minutes ahead of him), Ruben Guerreiro (EF Education Easypost) and Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates). A major mechanical incident, which his team failed to resolve with any speed or satisfaction, cost McNulty more precious seconds than he could afford. That was multiplied into minutes by the finish, as the American failed to rediscover his rhythm.

Ganna reflects on maintaining his 100 per cent time trial record this season

Top Ten Overall

1. Wout Van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) 13:26:06

2. Mattia Cattaneo +0:53s

3. Primož Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) +0:56s

4. Jonas Vinegaard (Jumbo Visma) +1:26s

5. Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) “

6. Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Victorious) +1:39s

7. Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) +1:45s

8. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) +1:48s

9. Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) +1:50

10. Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroën) +2:00

